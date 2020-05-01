Berry Global: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $126 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.06 billion.

Berry Global shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 32% in the last 12 months.

