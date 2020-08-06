Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $8.55 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.47 per share.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares have fallen 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.49, a fall of 40% in the last 12 months.

