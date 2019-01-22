BankFinancial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) _ BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 18 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $24.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.3 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $66.8 million.

BankFinancial shares have dropped 5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.17, a decrease of nearly 9 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFIN