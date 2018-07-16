Bank of America and Arconic climb while Noble Energy skids
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Bank of America Corp., up $1.23 to $29.78
The bank's profit and revenue were greater than analysts anticipated.
Deutsche Bank AG, up 90 cents to $12.14
The troubled German lender said its second-quarter profit will be larger than expected.
Arconic Inc., up $1.82 to $19.20
The Wall Street Journal reported that private equity firms are interested in buying the aluminum products maker.
Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $24.53 to $218.97
The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers said late and delinquent payments increased.
Noble Energy Inc., down $1.16 to $34.86
Energy companies fell along with the price of oil Monday.
M&T Bank Corp., up $1.67 to $168.12
Banks climbed Monday as interest rates increased.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., down 85 cents to $46.71
CNBC reported that Comcast is unlikely to make a new offer to buy Fox.
Amazon.com Inc., up $9.46 to $1,822.49
Amazon stock continued to climb on the day of its annual Prime Day promotion.