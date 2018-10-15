Bank of America 3Q profits rise 32 percent, beats forecasts

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America said Monday that its third-quarter profits rose by 32 percent from a year ago, as higher interest rates allowed BofA to charge more for loans, and lower corporate tax rates helped it save hundreds of millions on taxes.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based banking giant said it earned a profit of $7.17 billion, or 66 cents a share. That's up from $5.42 billion, or 46 cents a share, a year earlier. The results the forecast of Wall Street analysts, who were looking for BofA to earn 62 cents a share.

Like other big banks that have reported so far this quarter, Bank of America's quarterly results were driven by higher interest rates and lower taxes. BofA's net interest income rose 6 percent from a year earlier to $11.9 billion.

"Responsible growth, backed by a solid U.S. economy and a healthy U.S. consumer, combined to deliver the highest quarterly pretax earnings in our company's history," said Brian Moynihan, the bank's chief executive and chairman, in a statement.

While Bank of America had to pay more for deposits in the quarter, the bank was more than able to make up for it by charging borrowers more to take out loans. The bank's net interest spread, which is the difference between how much banks pay for deposits compared to what it charges to loan money out, widened to 2.42 percent in the quarter. Consumers trying to earn interest on their savings might want to look elsewhere. Bank of America paid roughly 0.50 percent on interest-bearing deposits, up from 0.38 percent a year earlier, among the lowest of the major banks to report this quarter.

BofA also paid significantly less taxes in the quarter. While the bank's pretax profits rose by more than $1.3 billion in the quarter, the amount of money the bank set aside to pay taxes fell by $300 million.

Bank of America's corporate and investment banking division also had a solid quarter, despite mixed trading revenue. The division reported a pretax profit of $912 million, up from $756 million a year earlier. Bond trading revenues fell 5 percent to $2.1 billion, while stock trading was up 3 percent.

The bank's total revenue rose to $22.78 billion in the quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

BofA shares rose 16 cents to $28.63 in premarket trading.