Banco Santander-Chile: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $103.3 million.

The bank, based in Santiago, Chile, said it had earnings of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $747.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $586.4 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

Banco Santander-Chile shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 43% in the last 12 months.

