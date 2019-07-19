BCB Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) _ BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $5.2 million.

The bank, based in Bayonne, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $32.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.2 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

BCB Bancorp shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $12.77, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCBP