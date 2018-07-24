https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Aware-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13101693.php
Aware: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $188,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.
The biometrics software provider posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.90. A year ago, they were trading at $4.80.
