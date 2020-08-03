Avid: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $1.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The audio and video technology company posted revenue of $79.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.4 million.

Avid shares have fallen 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.41, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVID at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVID