Avery Dennison: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) _ Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $79.7 million.

The Glendale, California-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The maker of office products posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

Avery Dennison shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has fallen 2% in the last 12 months.

