Avanos Medical: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $163.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.6 million.

Avanos Medical shares have declined nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.

