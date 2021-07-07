Australia's largest city Sydney locks down for third week ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 2:51 a.m.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney’s two-week lockdown has been extended for another week due to the vulnerability of an Australia population largely unvaccinated against COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.
“The situation we’re in now is largely because we haven’t been able to get the vaccine that we need,” New South Wales state Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.