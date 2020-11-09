Atrion: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALLEN, Texas (AP) _ Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $7.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allen, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.95.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $33.8 million in the period.

Atrion shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $611.10, a decrease of 20% in the last 12 months.

