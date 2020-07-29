AtriCure: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) _ AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its second quarter.

The Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $40.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.2 million.

AtriCure shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $44.67, a rise of 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRC