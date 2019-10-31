Atlantic Power: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Atlantic Power Corp. (AT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dedham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.34. A year ago, they were trading at $2.20.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AT