Atlantic Capital Bancshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29.2 million.

The Atlanta-based bank said it had earnings of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $29.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.20, a decline of 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACBI