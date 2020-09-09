AstroNova: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) _ AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $3,000.

On a per-share basis, the West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $27.7 million in the period.

AstroNova shares have decreased 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 57% in the last 12 months.

