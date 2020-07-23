Associated Banc-Corp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $148.7 million.

The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 26 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $479.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $448.3 million, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $323.8 million.

Associated Banc-Corp shares have dropped 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.59, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

