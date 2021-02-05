Global shares rise amid hopes for global economic rebound

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose Friday ahead of the latest U.S. monthly jobs report and as hopes grow for a gradual global economic recovery from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. report for January is expected to show that employers added 100,000 jobs. That would mark a welcome reversal from a loss in December — the first since April — of 140,000. Still, a gain of that modest size is practically negligible when the economy is nearly 10 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level.