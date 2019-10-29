Artisan Partners: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $41.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 70 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $202.9 million in the period.

Artisan Partners shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.68, a drop of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

