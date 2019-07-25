Arthur J. Gallagher: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) _ Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $110.1 million.

The Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The insurance and risk-management company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.62 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $91.86, a rise of 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AJG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AJG