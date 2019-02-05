Arlo Technologies: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $32 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The maker of smart connected devices posted revenue of $129.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $68.4 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $472 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Arlo Technologies expects its results to range from a loss of 55 cents per share to a loss of 51 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $48 million to $52 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Arlo Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $420 million.

Arlo Technologies shares have declined 24 percent since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARLO