Ark Restaurants: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a loss of $669,000 in its fiscal second quarter.
The New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.
The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $35.3 million in the period.
Ark Restaurants shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.08, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.
