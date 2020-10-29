Arch Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $419 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.9 billion.

Arch Capital shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.43, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACGL