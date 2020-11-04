Aquestive Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) _ Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its third quarter.

The Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.3 million in the period.

Aquestive Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $42 million to $46 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics shares have declined slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.28, an increase of 24% in the last 12 months.

