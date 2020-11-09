Apyx: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Monday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, were 13 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $7 million in the period.

Apyx shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APYX