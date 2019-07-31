AptarGroup: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) _ AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $73.9 million.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $742.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $751.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from 91 cents to 97 cents.

AptarGroup shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $121.02, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

