Apollo Commerical Finance: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $62.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $77.5 million in the period.

Apollo Commerical Finance shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.49, a rise of roughly 1 percent in the last 12 months.

