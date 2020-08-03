Anworth: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $36.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that buys mortgage debt posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.81. A year ago, they were trading at $3.80.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANH