Anika: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $7.6 million.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $26.8 million in the period.

Anika shares have decreased 27 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.52, a decrease of 34 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIK