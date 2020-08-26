Anaplan: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $106.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Anaplan said it expects revenue in the range of $109 million to $110 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $437 million to $439 million.

Anaplan shares have fallen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAN