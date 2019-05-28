Anaplan: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $75.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Anaplan said it expects revenue in the range of $77.5 million to $78.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $326 million to $331 million.

Anaplan shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year.

