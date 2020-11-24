American Woodmark: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $22.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.97 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $448.6 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

