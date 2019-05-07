American Vanguard: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.9 million.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The agricultural products company posted revenue of $99.7 million in the period.

American Vanguard shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.80, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.

