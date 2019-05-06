American States Water: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) _ American States Water Co. (AWR) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $12.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Dimas, California-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

The water and electric utility posted revenue of $101.7 million in the period.

American States Water shares have increased slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $71.28, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWR