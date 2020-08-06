American Equity: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $247.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of $2.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The annuity and insurance underwriter posted revenue of $919.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $543.7 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $554 million.

American Equity shares have declined roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

