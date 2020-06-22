American Airlines, Carnival fall; Invitae, Newmont rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:
American Airlines Group Inc., down $1.08 to $14.92.
The airline wants to sell $3 billion in stock and senior notes and is taking on a new $500 million loan.
Invitae Corp., up $8.34 to $27.05.
The genetics company is buying genomic analysis company ArcherDX in a cash and stock deal.
PG&E Corp., down 25 cents to $9.97.
The utility completed the initial stage of its exit from bankruptcy.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., down $3.41 to $51.86.
The cruise line operator filed for the reorganization of its Pullmantur Cruceros joint venture with Cruises Investment Holding.
Tyson Foods Inc., down $1.80 to $61.42.
China suspended imports from a poultry slaughterhouse because of COVID-19 infections, according to media reports.
Carnival Corp., down 60 cents to $17.23.
The cruise line operator extended its shutdown in North America through September.
Southern Co., up $1.06 to $54.67.
The utility named Chris Cummiskey as CEO of its Southern Power, PowerSecure and Southern Holdings businesses.
Newmont Corp., up $1.30 to $58.22.
The gold miner made gains as the precious metal's price continued to rise.