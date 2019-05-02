Alpha and Omega: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 22 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $109.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Alpha and Omega said it expects revenue in the range of $110 million to $114 million.

Alpha and Omega shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.37, a drop of 22% in the last 12 months.

