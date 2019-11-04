Alpha and Omega: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $117.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Alpha and Omega said it expects revenue in the range of $117 million to $121 million.

Alpha and Omega shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.77, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.

