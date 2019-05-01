Alnylam: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $181.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.73. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.84 per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22 million.

Alnylam shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

