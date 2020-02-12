AllianceBernstein: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $80 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $987.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $817.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $238.6 million, or $2.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.92 billion.

AllianceBernstein shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AB