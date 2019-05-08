Alleghany: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Alleghany Corp. (Y) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $440.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $30.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $9.66 per share.

The property and casualty insurance provider posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.93 billion.

Alleghany shares have climbed nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

