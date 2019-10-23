Align Technology: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $102.5 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $607.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $592.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $640 million to $650 million.

Align Technology shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $217.15, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALGN