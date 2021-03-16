Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Retail sales in the US fell 3% in February after soaring the month before
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Sports
UConn
Entertainment
Puzzles and Games
Police Reports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Real Estate
Obituaries
Opinion
Business
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Sports bar offers comfort food inspired by owners’ NY roots
Aspetuck Animal Hospital going strong at 50
Washington veterinarian reflects on his years helping animals
New owners to continue legacy of Murphy’s Tire Shop in New Milford
Washington home care agency marks first anniversary
Graduates
A New Milford entrepreneur wants to share her wisdom with would-be...
For a cause: Candlewood raises funds for Alzheimer’s Association
Renovated New Milford restaurant goes on the market
New Milford grad returns home to join law firm
Business
Alert: Retail sales in the US fell 3% in February after soaring the month before
March 16, 2021
Updated: March 16, 2021 8:34 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales in the US fell 3% in February after soaring the month before.