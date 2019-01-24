Alaska Air: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $437 million, or $3.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.26 billion.

Alaska Air shares have risen 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $65.79, a rise of almost 2 percent in the last 12 months.

