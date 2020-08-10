Akebia Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Monday reported a loss of $175.8 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.28 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $90.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.2 million.

Akebia Therapeutics shares have increased 69% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.67, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

