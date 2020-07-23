Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) _ Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $446.5 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.01 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.

Air Products and Chemicals shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APD