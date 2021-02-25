Agency permanently bans fracking near Delaware River

A regulatory agency that’s responsible for the water supply of more than 13 million people in four Northeastern states voted Thursday to permanently ban natural gas drilling and fracking near a crucial waterway, asserting that gas development poses an unacceptable threat.
The Delaware River Basin Commission cited “significant immediate and long-term risks” from gas extraction, asserting that drillers have “adversely impacted surface-water and groundwater resources, including sources of drinking water, and have harmed aquatic life in some regions.”