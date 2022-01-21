Red Cross: Yemen prison airstrike killed, injured over 100

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi-led airstrike targeting a prison run by Yemen's Houthi rebels killed and wounded over 100 detainees on Friday, rescuers said, part of a pounding aerial offensive that hours earlier saw another airstrike take the Arab world's poorest country off the internet.
A strike in the port city of Hodeida, later confirmed by satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press, hit a telecommunication center there that's key to Yemen's connection to the internet. Airstrikes also hit near Sanaa, Yemen's capital held by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels since late 2014.