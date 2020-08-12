Advanz Pharma: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Advanz Pharma (CXRXF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $131.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.75. A year ago, they were trading at $18.35.

